Six states, NCAC, Turkish Air, others for Abuja NTIFE 2018

The National Council of Arts and Culture, NCAC, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, Turkish Airlines and six states – Plateau, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Delta and Ogun, have all indicated their willingness to be part of the Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition, NTIFE, 2018.

Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition, NTIFE, a national exhibition and conference organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, is billed to hold in Abuja next month.

Speaking ahead of the event, FTAN President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, said NTIFE is dedicated to the promotion of domestic tourism and creating a forum for the various associations and players in the industry to interact and network as well as showcase their products and services. He said this year’s edition will be enriching and fulfilling.

Rabo revealed that this year’s event would be a notch higher and different from the past editions as it would build on the gains so far garnered and introduce new and refreshing aspects to the two days event, with the aim of making it diverse, vibrant and colourful as well as embracing for all sectors in the industry and allied sectors.