Six corps members to repeat service year in Sokoto State

Sokoto—The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State, has ordered six corps members to repeat their service for absconding from their places of primary assignment for three months.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Thursday, the NYSC State Director, Mr Philip Enaberue, said the six offenders were part of the 1,724 Batch B Stream 1 corps members.

Enaberue said that in addition to the six, who are to repeat their services, three others had their services extended by one week to four months for different infractions.

“Extension occurs when a corps member did not attend his place of primary assignment regularly or has not been signing monthly clearance,” he said.

The director also said that two corps members were shortlisted for the Sultan’s award while 10 others were to receive state government awards for outstanding performance during the service year.

He encouraged corps members passing out to sustain the discipline and good habits demonstrated and make use of the skills acquired during the empowerment training organised by the NYSC.

Enaberue said that three of the corps members, who completed their service had applied for the Bank of Industry loans to start their own businesses and their certificates were deposited as required.

He urged the corps members still in service to live exemplary life and be good citizens to avoid having their service year extended or outright repeat of the programme for absconding.