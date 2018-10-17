Shittu shuns critics, attends FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – MINISTER of Communication, Adebayo Shittu is among cabinet members attending the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister who was accused of not doing the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as a graduate which is a prerequisite to occupy political position arrived at the Council Chamber around 10.45a.m decked in Igbo traditional outfit of black and gold coloured ‘Ishiagu’ top with red, white and black coloured cap to match.

Before taking his seat, he spent some time discussing with the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and later Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Shittu, who also attended FEC meeting last week, exchanged pleasantries with other colleagues as he made his way to his seat.

His attire attracted attention amongst members of the cabinet who comically made remarks on his special outfit.

The meeting commenced with the rendition of the National anthem about 10:01am and it immediately by opening Muslims prayer by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri and that of the Christian prayer by the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Recall that three weeks ago, Shittu and the immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, were disqualified from participating in the Oyo and Taraba states governorship primary elections, respectively, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Shittu was disqualified for not taking part in the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, Alhassan was disqualified over issues of loyalty to APC. Alhassan had immediately resigned from the cabinet.

Shittu was also said to have failed to present any NYSC exemption certificate to the APC screening committee.

The immediate past Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, had also resigned from the cabinet due to fake NYSC exemption certificate presented to get the job.