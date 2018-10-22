SHIN supports eye suggery for 102 Nigerans

By Ediri Ejoh

WITH the assistance of Samsung Heavy Industries of Nigeria, SHIN, 102 Nigerian patients with cataracts and at risk of blindness have successfully recovered their eyesight with Vision Care, an affiliate of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

SHIN’s intervention in Nigeria’s health sector is in addition to the giant contributions of the global giant in promoting Nigerian Content where young Nigerians get world class training and certification at the Welding Qualification Centre in Lagos as part of SHIN’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Vanguard gathered that Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria participated in a medical camp for cataract patients from October 8 to 12 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Indeed, since 2015, Samsung has worked with Vision Care in the annual Eye Camp to give free cataract surgeries to individuals who cannot afford the treatment.

According to a statement by SHIN, 250 patients have received their eyesight from the previous camps.

The statement added that this year alone, 102 cataract surgeries were successfully done.

The Korean and Nigerian employees from SHIN, who have actively participated in the eye camp, have acquired the basic knowledge about ophthalmology through pre-orientation.