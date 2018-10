As the Super Eagles prepare to depart on Monday for the reverse leg of the 2019 AFCON double header against Libya in Sfax, Tunisia, two influential members of the squad, Ogenyi Onazi and Abdullahi Shehu won’t be traveling with the team.



Coach Gernot Rohr disclosed that Shehu, who was stretchered out of the match in Uyo will not recover fully before the Tuesday match, while Onazi who has been sidelined due to injury for sometime now was definitely out of the squad.