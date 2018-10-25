SFS fixed income fund gets Affirmed ‘AA’ rating

SFS Fixed Income Fund has been affirmed a rating of “AA(f)” by DataPro Limited, a leading and experienced credit rating and compliance consulting firm in Nigeria.

According to DataPro, the long term rating of “AA(f)” indicates the Fund’s lower risk.

The rating is backed by the Fund’s very good financial strength, operating performance and profile when compared to the standards established by DataPro.

The SFS FIF is an open-ended Collective Investment Scheme registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Launched in May 2014, the Fund is carefully designed to give very high returns so that investment capital and income is never eroded.

SFS FIF invests primarily in high yield securities issued by Federal Government of Nigeria, sub-nationals and highly rated corporate institutions (with at least an “A” rating by a SEC registered rating agency).