Seven vehicles burnt as tanker spills contents on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

No fewer than seven vehicles were burnt Tuesday when a tanker spilled it’s Petrol Motor Spirit, PMS contents on Lagos-Badagry expressway between Barracks and Onireke in Ojo Local Government.

Vanguard gathered that the vehicles exhaust ignited the inferno that occurred few minutes after the tanker had left the scene.

It was learned that the fire started at about 5.00 a. m, destroying the contents of a truck conveying crates of drinks from Breweries firm.

Other vehicles gutted were Peugeot car, a Space bus, a Toyota Hummer jeep, a Mazda bus, a container conveying food products and an empty truck.

Eyewitness narrated that aside the first vehicle that ignited the fire, six others would have escaped the inferno. But the deplorable state of the road prevented them from leaving the scene.

They added that the drivers of the burnt vehicles would have avoid the spillage but none availability of streetlights to provide illumination caused many to get trapped in it.

According to them, no life was lost but the vehicles burnt worth millions of Naira.

Residents stressed that the inferno should serve as reasons the state government should respond with deployment of Lagos Public Works to repair the road.

They lamented that the state of the road had caused untold hardship to residents within the axis.

Speaking to Vanguard, a resident, Adewale Adesanya said: “From the Army Cantonment junction, there is no access road and this is the situation from the beginning within this axis. This fire outbreak started around 5.00 a. m when that tanker spilled its content on the road and left through another route.”

Confirming the explosion, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said that six vehicles were razed.

Tiamiyu added that no life was lost during the inferno that started at about 5am.