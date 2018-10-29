Senatorial poll: Court okays suit seeking to disqualify ex-Gov Nnamani

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—An Abuja High Court sitting at Bwari has okayed hearing of a suit seeking to disqualify the former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, from vying to return to the Senate in 2019.

The suit marked FCT/HC/BW/148/2018, was lodged before the high court by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Senator Gilbert Nnaji.

The plaintiff is contending that the erstwhile governor is not qualified to contest for any elective position, having allegedly entered into a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, recently.

Aside praying the court to bar the PDP from sponsoring the ex-Governor as its senatorial candidate in Enugu East, the plaintiff, equally applied for an order to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from recognizing Nnamani as a valid candidate for the poll.

Specifically, the plaintiff, through his lawyer, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, urged the court to among other things, determine;

“Whether or not upon a comprehensive reading and intimate understanding of Section 270 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act, 2015 especially sub-section (17) thereof, the 1st Defendant is not a convict in view of the plea bargain agreement he entered into with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in CHARGE NO. FHC/L/09C/2007 resulting in the forfeiture judgment of the Federal High Court [Lagos Division] of 7th July, 2018?”