Senator Omo-Agege Donates Relief Materials To Flood Victims

By Gab Ejuwa

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central, has donated relief materials, including food items, to flood victims in IDP camps at Otu-Jeremi Primary School and Ewu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting the materials on behalf of the senator, Delta State APC Treasurer, Comrade Chuks Erhire, said the items will serve as a palliative measure for the people affected by the flood.

“According to him, the gesture was a testimony to Omo-Agege’s kind nature and readiness to always support his people. “Our senator is always passionate about giving positive representation to our people. This is to complement the efforts of the Delta State Emergency Management Agency which has the statutory mandate of ensuring that persons affected by the flood are properly taken care of”, he said.

Erhire explained that the senator was aware of the pains and hardship the people were passing through as the flood took over buildings and farms belonging to them, adding that more support would come as the senator would personally visit them very soon.