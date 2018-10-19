Senate makes U-turn, confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Senate, yesterday, reversed its earlier decision and cleared Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa as Commissioner representing Kaduna State in the National Population Commission, NPC.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission by its Chairman, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi(PDP, Kaduna North).

Durunguwa, who hails from Kaduna State, was one of the 23 nominees whose names were sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for screening and confirmation in April.

While others were confirmed on Thursday last week, Durunguwa’s nomination was stood down due to issues raised about his West African Examination Certificate, WAEC, credentials, and the case was referred to the Committee.

C’ttee’s report

Presenting his report yesterday, Hunkuyi said the nominee appeared before the committee with two letters on the areas for which the committee demanded clarification from the nominee.

One of the letters, he said, came from the Ministry of Education, Katsina State, where the secondary school he attended is domiciled, while the other came from the school.

According to Hunkuyi, the committee was satisfied with the contents of the two letters confirming that the nominee obtained his O’Level certificate from the school.

Reacting to the confirmation, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi(PDP, Ekiti South), stressed that the nominee could not have finished secondary school at the age of 10 as stated in his curriculum vitae.

Olujimi, who noted that it was impossible for Durunguwa to get the Grade II Certificate and the National Certificate of Education, NCE, in less than 10 years after leaving secondary school.

Some All Progressives Congress, APC, senators, including Barau Jibrin (Kano) and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), countered Olujimi, accusing her of playing politics with the matter.

Aliero said the minority leader’s opposition was uncalled for since the issues raised by her had already been addressed by the committee.