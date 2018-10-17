Senate confirms 7as CCB Chairman, board members, drops one from Edo

…As Presidency withdraws 2

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dr. Muhammed Isah from Jigawa State representing the North West zone as chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

Also confirmed were six others as members of the Bureau.

Meanwhile, the Senate however did not confirm Danjuma Sado from Edo State “because he is below the approved age of 50 years as specified in Section 1(b) of the CCB Act.

Other nominees sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment into the board that were screened and confirmed were Murtala Aliyu Kankia from Katsina (North West), Emmanuel Enu Attah from Cross River (South South), Ubolo Okpanachi from Kogi (North Central), Ken Madaki Alkali from Nasarawa (North Central), Prof. S.F. Ogundare from Oyo (South West) and Saad Abubakar from Gombe (North East), respectively.

Confirmation of their appointments yesterday, followed the consideration of the report of the Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP, Imo West led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on the screening of nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the CCB.

Presenting the report, Senator Anyanwu said nomination of Sado was not recommended for approval by the committee “when it discovered that he was 39 years, below the age of 50 as specified in the CCB Act Section 1(b)”.

National Assembly’s peaceful resumption

According to him, section stipulates “that the Bureau shall consist of a chairman and nine other members who shall be at the time of appointment, not less than fifty years.

“From their educational background, experience and exposure as noticed during the screening, only seven (7) nominees are suitable, qualified and competent to hold such high office as the Code of Conduct Bureau on behalf of government and the nation Nigeria”.

Breaking: Senate in rowdy session over sitting arrangement as Saraki stops Akpabio

Senator Anyanwu then advised the Executive to appoint three other nominees for consideration as members of the board of Bureau to complete the number of members statutorily required.

It was gathered that the nomination of both Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat from Ogun State (South West) and Dr. Vincent Nwanli from Ebonyi (South East) might have been withdrawn by the Presidency as they were conspicuously missing on the list of nominees screened by the committee.