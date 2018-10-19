Senate Committee on agric wants govt to step up action on mechanised farming

The Senate Committee on Agriculture has called on governments at all levels to encourage mechanised farming to systematically move the nation’s agriculture sector to competitive level.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the Chairman of the committee said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the side-line of the 2018 National Agricultural Show in Tudun Wada, Nasarawa State on Friday.

He explained that the move would support more farmers and reduce the labour time spent in agriculture.

Adamu said that mechanised farming would also help to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

“We want to see more mechanised agriculture equipment so that we can systematically move from the manual method of agriculture to automatic production that will include ploughing, planting, spraying of pesticides, harvesting, processing, and storage of modern facilities.

“If we are able to move along that line, then Nigeria will join international competition in agricultural production,’’ Adamu said.

He encouraged farmers across the country to support the Federal Government in its quest to achieve food security and adequate nutrition.

“Farming generally is very challenging, you are not in control of 100 per cent of factors to make a successful year in farming, there are natural occurrences.

“The important thing is to have the passion to drive you into doing more and achieving better results every year. Some years you have bumper harvest and some, you do not have,’’ he said.

The senator expressed optimism that the 2019 show would be more encouraging.

NAN reports that the show which commenced on Monday ended on Friday.