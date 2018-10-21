Sefiya Dadiva Releases Much-Anticipated Single ‘Your Money’ Featuring Sugarbana

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding afro-pop songstress Sefiya DaDiva latest effort sees her teaming up with the King of new school dancehall Sugarbana on an exhilarating song titled ‘Your Money’, produced by Richie.

The titillating song sees Sefiya exerts her vocals with dexterity, as she sings about an unidentified lover whom she adores wholeheartedly, but only due to his heavy pockets and the luxurious items he possesses. She sings “I’m in love with your body, no be my fault, na your money.”

Her collaborator Sugarbana brings his usual highly-spirited delivery to the song, singing every bar in Patois which effortlessly compliments Sefiya’s vocals and the instrumental considerably.

SDGs have changed our narrative, say Enugu skill acquisition beneficiaries

Directed by The Alien and WG Films of Capital Dreams, the visuals to ‘Your Money’; also released along with the audio, vividly captures the chemistry between Sefiya and Sugarbana, which is quite commendable; making ‘Your Money’ a definite TV and radio smash hit.

‘Your Money’ marks Sefiya’s second musical effort of the year, following the release of her EP ‘Antidote’, which was released earlier in January.

Sefiya has since promised hankering fans more exciting materials before the year runs out.