Security Watch List: Fayose slams N20bn suit on EFCC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has slammed a N20 billion suit on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for placing him on watch list and directing that he should be arrested if he attempted to travel out of the country despite enjoying immunity.

He said EFCC’s action not only breached his constitutional immunity, it also exposed him to public ridicule, adding that directing that he should be arrested was anathema to the laws of the land.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose’s counsel filed the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1087/2018 in Abuja last Friday.

In the suit, Fayose is seeking among other things; an order of the Court mandating the EFCC to pay the sum of N20 billion as general damages to what he called “flagrant, deliberate, pre-meditated and reckless libel and unprovoked attack on his character and reputation and the breach of his constitutional right/immunity as an incumbent Governor.”

He demanded that the EFCC should tender a written apology, which should be circulated to all Security Agencies in Nigeria and same should be published in at least three widely read national newspapers and through the social media.

The governor is also seeking a declaration that the statements contained in the EFCC letter dated September 12, 2018, and addressed to all security agencies in Nigeria portrayed him as a criminal and a fugitive from the law, and that the statements are not true, are malicious, are not fair statements.

He wants the court to further declare; “that the EFCC letter placing him on watch-list and directing his arrest on sight even while a sitting Governor is unconstitutional as same offends the clear provision of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which clothes the him with immunity against arrest and prosecution as an incumbent Governor.”

“That the tweet by the Defendant (EFCC) through its official twitter handle, which was widely circulated through social media and published on Punch Newspaper (online) of 16th July, 2018, with the particulars wordings pleaded in the Statement of Claim filed along with this Writ is not true, is malicious, is not a fair statement and presents the Plaintiff as a fraudster thereby ridiculing him and reducing him in the eyes of reasonable and right-thinking members of the society.”