Security of gas pipelines crucial to national development – Terraz

Nicolas Terraz, Managing Director of Total E&P Nigeria Limited has pinpointed security of gas pipelines as one of the crucial areas that requires attention if the Nigerian Energy, Oil and gas sector must achieve its full potential. This is as he suggests placing emphasis on solving the myriad issues affecting the development of the gas sector over fixating on building new infrastructure.



Terraz said this during a session on “Gas Infrastructure Development” at the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) 11th International Conference and Exhibition in Abuja recently. Terraz posited that domestic gas supply challenges have contributed to problems in the power sector.

Mr. Patrick Olinma, Executive Director, Asset Management and New Energies, Total E&P Nigeria Limited who represented Terraz added that the industry should be focused on hindrances which if not dealt with, could impede the development of the sector.

He said, “For instance, we and several other independent companies use the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP), which is a very crucial pipeline, to evacuate gas. When we make our plans we consider 25 per cent non-operational outage. This has nothing to do with maintenance or operational issues, but with security, vandalism and all sorts of things going on in the Niger Delta. I am talking about an existing pipeline not a new infrastructure.”

Nigerian Gas Association’s 11th International Conference and Exhibition was attended by officials of the Federal Government and major stakeholders in the oil and gas sector who identified critical issues affecting Nigeria’s transition towards a gas-based economy.