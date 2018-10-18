SDGs have changed our narrative, say Enugu skill acquisition beneficiaries

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—BENEFICIARIES of the Skill Acquisition Programme of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration under the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, yesterday, paid a ‘Thank You’ visit to the governor at the Government House for transforming their lives.

The jubilant beneficiaries, were among the 750 trainees, who are now chief executives of their various businesses, after they were assisted with N100,000 seed money each by the state government early this year, upon attending a one-year free vocational training in focal areas such as Tailoring, Hairdressing, Haircut and Aluminum works apprenticeship.

Converging on the Government House Enugu, the empowered residents of the state, among whom are non-indigenes, said “we have come to say thank you for putting smiles on our faces”.

The self-employed beneficiaries stated that they “have shaken off the cloak of despondency and dependency” through the governor’s empowerment programme, expressing joy that “we have been transformed into the prestigious ranks of chief executives of various businesses and viable money making establishments”.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Tochi Aboh, said: “As I speak, two formerly unemployed indigenes of Enugu State are busy attending to customers in my shop.”

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the elated beneficiaries to the Government House, told them that “it is God that has done this favour to you”.

While expressing delight that their narrative has changed for good, the governor assured them that more people will be empowered, stressing that the visit has motivated his administration to do more.