Saraki history in Kwara politics – APC gov candidate

As Buhari gives APC matching order to capture state

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State for the 2019 electon, Abdulraman Abdulrazaq has described the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as a forgone issue in Kwara politics.

The governorship candidate stated this while briefing State House correspondents after a closed door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leaders from Kwara state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Abdulrazaq said that the President has given them a matching order to ensure that APC wins the governorship election in the state in the forthcoming electon.

According to him, “Kwara has become a battle ground and as you can see, we have come here to see Mr. President haven gone through a hectic process of primaries. We went through a direct primaries in which about a hundred thousand party faithful voted.

“We had our difficulties but we have come to see the President to tell him that all is well and we are in unison and he has given us matching orders to go and take Kwara.

“He is history, we have gone pass him and we are looking at government house.”