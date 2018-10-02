Sapele/Okpe community threatens vote blackout over alleged marginalisation

The people of Sapele/Okpe community of Delta State, have warned political parties and the state government against fielding their respective candidates for House of Assembly from Sapele rural, an area they said has produced elected and appointed representatives for the entire community for the past 25 years to the deprivation of Sapele urban.

The community in a statement by Chairman, Sapele-Okpe Community, Mr Patrick Akamovba, noted that in the spirit of democratic ethic, Sapele urban with eight and a half wards, ought to have produced both elected and appointed government officials for Sapele but to their chagrin, Sapele rural with two and half wards has dominated the political space.

The community, which also accused Sapele political leadership of turning a blind eye to the political equilibrium, described it as a misnomer and flagrant abuse of political power.

The statement said: “This is a new dawn and the people of Sapele urban have been jolted from their slumber and we have resolved that any political party that fails to field a candidate from Sapele urban stands the risk of losing our votes en block.”

“We believe our warning if ignored, will spell doom for any political party in the area that goes against our position as we have taken a united stand on this resolution.”