‘Sanwo-Olu will take Lagos to the next level of impactful governance’

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State governorship flagbearer, Hon. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will take the state to the next level of governance when elected and assumes office come May 2019.

The JStrickers Campaign/Volunteer Movement, a new group set up to mobilise support for the APC Lagos candidate in the next governorship election, stated this on Sunday during its launching in Lagos.



Moyosore Adebanjo, the Team Leader in his address, said Sanwo-Olu has the capacity and enabling will to take Lagos to the next level of impactful governance.

He said other great cities all over the world, including Dubai and Paris are able to attain their mega status because of their sustained transition of quality and visionary leadership which Sanwo-Olu has in abundance.

He then charged teeming electorates and Lagosians to support the APC candidate to continue the great works started by both the former Lagos governor and the incumbent.

Adebanjo explained that JStrickers Movement is a web-based platform dedicated to mobilizing campaign volunteers and supporters across Lagos State to aid its campaign efforts for the

aspirant.

He noted that the movement is an adjunct independent campaign/support group set up to compliment the relentless efforts of the official Babajide

Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO) in “its mutual quest of ensuring higher prospects of triumph for our aspirant at the ensuing

governorship elections in 2019.”

The Movement leader stated that the web address Jsanwoolustriker.org features an innovative sign up page where visitors can securely sign up with their personal details to be registered as campaign volunteers under the auspices of

the JStrickers movement.

“In this inexorable bid of electoral victory at the 2019 polls in Lagos State, the Jstrickers Movement calls on all interested Lagos voters and

volunteers to log on to the aforementioned website and sign up as volunteers within their variant communities,” Adebanjo stated.

The group aims to reach a multitude of potential voters across the 57 Local Government Areas and their constituent wards.