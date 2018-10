JOSE Mourinho has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will miss Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Juventus today.

Sanchez did not train with the United squad on Monday, after which Mourinho confirmed he would play no part at Old Trafford.

“The players you saw [training] are the players who are available,” Mourinho said. “Nothing to hide. Alexis is out.”