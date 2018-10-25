Sack NHIS Executive Secretary now, Labour tells Buhari

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ORGANISED Labour, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately relieve Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf, of his appointment over perceived impunity and avoid sending the wrong signal to the outside world regarding the government’s anti-corruption war.

Minimum Wage: Labour submits record of meetings to Buhari

Speaking through Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, labour said it was alarmed by the audacity of the executive secretary, following the manner he allegedly forced himself back to office after he was suspended by the governing council of the agency.

Amosun dismisses alleged defection from APC after meeting with President Buhari

In a statement, yesterday, ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Lawal, expressed concern over the impunity with which Yusuf bulldozed his way to resume office with armed security details after he was suspended by the Governing Council for financial impropriety.

He said: “Last year, Professor Yusuf was also suspended by the Health Minister, Professor Isaac Adewole, after an administrative panel of enquiry found him guilty of alleged fraud, only for him to be reinstated by President Buhari and all ongoing investigation suspended.

‘’This unfortunate action of the Presidency fuelled the audacity of Professor Yusuf who now sees himself as a demigod who cannot be subjected to public service rules and corporate best practices.

‘’This is very unfortunate in a democratic society which is supposed to be governed by rules and due process.

‘’We, therefore, call on President Buhari to terminate the appointment of Professor Yusuf immediately not only to prove that Mr. President is not backing his penchant for questionable transactions, but also importantly, to restore sanity to the National Health Insurance Scheme in the interest of the Nigerian project.”