S-South group mobilizes traditional rulers, ex-militants for Atiku

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE South South Atiku/Obi Support Base has concluded plans to meet with some traditional rulers, especially the traditional priests in the creeks of South South to seek for their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar election.

This was disclosed in a press statement by King Para Ekiyes and Barr. E K.Ebis, chairman & publicity secretary of the group in Warri,yesterday.

“We have made a special request to them and they have graciously granted our request, also some ex-militant leaders have accepted our audience.

“We will deliver the region to Atiku/Obi and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, it should be made clear that we are not supporting Atiku because of money but because of his capability.

“It is rather the hardship and neglect of the region that made us to resolve that we need someone trusted like Atiku with economic understanding to take over the affairs of the country.

“We from the South South should speak with one voice for Atiku, because Nigeria deserves a great leader.”