S-East, S-South monarchs to partner on national security

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The South-South and South-East Chapters of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN, have promised to work together as “dependable allies” to restore peace and security to the country.

This was the outcome of a three-hour deliberation on national peace and security convened in Abuja by HRH Appolus Chu, Egbere-Emere of Okori-Eleme Community in Rivers State.

“Any moment from now, there would be a larger meeting of traditional rulers from the South-South and South East to deliberate more on the need for Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes, to see one another as one,” said the Chairman, NCTRN, South-East Chapter, Eze Eberechi Dick.

“In the past, we seemed to be weak but today, we have revived ourselves. Already, we have consulted the people that matter from the South-South and South-East, “ he added. Reiterating that networking among traditional leaders was paramount to the existence of peace and harmony in any nation, HRH Chu, said: “Crimes are daily committed in communities which are being headed by traditional rulers. For things to not get out of control, we as traditional rulers can police the things going on in our communities, and then handle them quickly before they degenerate.”