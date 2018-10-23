Rotary gives free medicare to flood victims in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Rotary Club of Asaba, has carried out free medical treatment for victims of the ravaging flood in Delta State as part of its effort to alleviate the sufferings of the at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps.

The event which is part of activities to mark the 2018 Rotary Family Health Day, President, Rotary Club, Mr Justin Aniche, said they were in the camp to give free health treatment to the flood victims, adding that the exercise was in line with the Club’s aim of administering free healthcare to the needy especially those sacked by flood.

Aniche said; “we decided to come to come to this camp to help ameliorate the suffering of the people, especially health wise to see how we can help to cushion the effect of the suffering they are going through”.

Also, President of Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotarian Mrs Nneka Enwelu, said “normally we go to the villages where we have people that could not go to the hospital even when they are sick and those who do not have the reason why they are to check themselves”.

The District Chairman, Rotary Family Health in charge Rotary District 9141, Zone 11 which covers Asaba, Mr Clem Iroba and Tosan Popo, who spoke in the same vain, disclosed that their mission to the camps was to give assistance to the less privilege.

They said they chose the IDP camps because of the incidence that happened, adding that they know what flood has done to homes and villages.

Saying it was an opportunity for them to help their people”, they said test on HIV/counseling, Hepatitis B&C, Diabetes and Glucose level screening, Hypertension screening would be carried out. They added that mosquito nets were distributed to the IDPs in Delta, Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers States.