Rotary district 9110 honors Pcgetz Ltd for youth initiative projects

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Rotary District 9110 has presented Pcgetz Limited with an award for its efforts in engaging Nigerian youths in mentorship, training and job opportunities at the recent Rotary Youth Submit.

The event held at Rotary Centre, Ikeja , saw Rotary District Governor Kola Sodipo and the Chairman Rotary Youth service PAG Uyi Sowobi presented the plaque to Christyn Obiajulu, MD, Pcgetz Limited.

According to Mr Sodipe, ” Pcgetz Ltd, an information technology company specialized in hardware and alternative energy really came handy in supporting this year’s Rotary youth summit by creating a platform for the youths to get mentored, trained and given the right tools in getting job opportunities. ” Sodipe explained.