Rotary Club of Warri to build peace centre in Okere-Urhobo

By Etop Ekanem

WARRI—ROTARY Club of Warri, District 9141 is to build a peace centre in Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

President of Rotary Club of Warri, Rotarian Happy Apai, who made the disclosure when he led members of Rotary Club of Warri to pay homage to the traditional ruler of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Orosuen Paul Okumagba at his palace, explained that the essence of the peace centre was to enable people gather with a view to discussing and moving forward in harmony.

Apai intimated the monarch about Rotary Club of Warri programmes for the year such as embarking on the eradication of polio through vaccination of children from zero to five years, completion of the Physiotherapy Centre at Central Hospital, Warri and spelling competition among secondary schools in Warri South.