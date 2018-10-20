Rohr: We’re set for South Africa

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has come out with a bold declaration that he has already set about making plans on how to beat South Africa next month, as he says he is already thinking about the November 17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Johannesburg.

The match will be the fifth in the group qualifiers for next year’s AFCON in Cameroon, leaving only one in March 2019 left for either side, and Rohr says his intention is to end the year with one foot already at the continental soccer showpiece.

Aside edging closer to AFCON 2019, Rohr added that the Eagles must avoid defeat in South Africa to avoid a situation they lose home and away to the team that shocked them 2-0 in Uyo at the start of the qualifiers in November 2017.

The Franco-German gaffer stressed that it is imperative that Nigeria regain bragging rights from South Africa, and the only way to do that is to win at FNB Stadium, or at worst settle for a draw.

Rohr went on to shower accolades on his players for their home and away victories against Libya.

The Eagles shot top of Group E, with a 4-0 win in Uyo and 3-2 on Tuesday night, which Rohr acknowledged were results of hard work and sacrifices by all the players.