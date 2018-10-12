Rivers: SON seals businesses of fake electricity poles manufacturers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – STANDARD Organization of Nigeria (SON) has sealed some firms indulged in production of substandard concrete electricity poles in Rivers state.

Rivers Co-ordinator of SON, Ololade Ayoola, told Vanguard yesterday that the agency took the action over a clampdown since Tuesday on producers of electricity poles around Port Harcourt, in bid to check dangers associated with use of fake electric poles.

He said, “We are all out to stop their activities. Today we were out to destroy fake products and seal off culpable offices and business premises to deter others from carrying out these nefarious activities”

Ayoola said the clamp down affected about 12 locations of producers of substandard electricity poles, resulting in destruction of all fake products as well as sealed off their offices and business premises.

He blamed the frequent collapse of electricity poles and associated dangers in the society on the activities of quacks who, in defiance of specified production standards, turn out substandard concretes poles, risking lives and property despite regular warnings.