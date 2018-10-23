Rivers election violence: Community tasks FG on justice for those murdered in 2015

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – COMMUNITIES in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Rivers State have called on Federal Government to guarantee justice over for folks killed before and during the 2015 general elections in the state.

The communities yesterday confronted the state APC 2919 gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole, who was on consultative visit party members in the locality.

Lawyer and chieftain of the party at Krigene, headquarters of Osumini-South Ward 6, Eze Ahiakwo, had narrated to Cole how people including prominent Chief Christopher Ahidu were killed in November 2014.

Former Leader of Rivers Assembly and Director-General of the Tonye Cole Campaign Organization, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, said the violence that greeted the 2015 election led to killing of many youths and increased the number of widows in the state.

Responding, the Rivers APC standard bearer, Cole said, “There will be no more death in this town, no more wastes lives in this town. As God is our witness, the pain in your heart, we will find justice for it.

“Your message has been heard loud and clear. It has been captured. Don’t worry about it. There is no peace in this area because of the killings that occurred here.”