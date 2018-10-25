Rivers APC gov candidate promises peace in crisis-ridden Omoku

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT—The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Mr. Tonye Cole, has promised to facilitate peace-building processes in the communities of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, of the state.

Cole also promised to revive the economy of the area, expressing worries over the continuous closure of banks and business.

This came as economic life in ONELGA after the reign of the dreaded Don Wanni, who was killed by security operatives earlier this year, is yet to pick up.

Sen. Mark promises to tackle security challenges if elected president

Cole spoke at Obakata Ward 2, and Obosi community in ONELGA yesterday at the ongoing ward-to-ward sensitisation by APC in the state ahead of the 2019 general election.

While responding to a question from the Paramount Ruler of Obosi Community, Eze Friday Okoji, on what he (Cole) would do for the people of the area if elected governor, Cole expressed displeasure over the closure of businesses in the area.

He said: “I will ensure peace in ONELGA. While we were coming I saw Zenith Bank, First Bank, and other banks closed.

“It is as if the economic life here is dead. The economy of this place is closed. I will work for peace in this area. When there is peace there is an economy.

“We will ensure that the voters will not be visited with violence. Tell the voters in ONELGA that violence will not be visited on them and their votes will count.’’