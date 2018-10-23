Rice farmers lauds Sasakawa Global 2000 for intervention programmes

Rice farmers in Bunkure local government area of Kano State have commended Sasakawa Global 2000 for its various intervention programmes meant to improve rice production in the area.

They also commended the organisation for donating rice milling and de-stoner machines to them as part of its intervention programmes.

NAN reports that the two machines have the capacity to process 1, 000kg of rice per hour.

The de-stoner machine is used to remove stones and other unwanted particles from unprocessed rice.

Lagos records 667 domestic, sexual violence cases in 3 months — Official

The Chairman of Bubbugawa Rice Farmers Associations in the area, Aliyu Mohammed, gave the commendation when officials of Sasakawa Global 2000 visited the Rice Milling plant in Bunkure on Tuesday.

The visit is part of the ongoing media Field day programme organised by the SG 2000 to meet with small holder farmers and assess the various intervention programmes of the organisation.

Mohammed said following the establishment of the rice milling plant, many people who were hitherto not interested in rice farming, had embraced the business.

According to him, the Bubbugawa Rice farmers Association had this year cultivated over 300 hectares of rice with an expected out put of about five tonnes.

“We will produce between 4.5 tonnes and five tonnes of the commodity after harvest,” he said.

According to him, the organisation also deserves commendation for training its members on proper method of applying fertilizer.

However, one of the women rice farmers in the area, Malama Aisha Ibrahim, called on the Hadeja-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) to ensure adequate water supply to irrigation farms in the area as the dry season farming draws nearer.

After gruesome murder of 55 persons: We will prosecute perpetrators of killings… – El Rufai

In his remarks, the Country Director of SG 2000, Prof Sani Ahmed-Miko represented by Mr Sa’idu Garba, urged farmers to embrace the new rice farming technology introduced by the organisation for the benefit of farmers in the state and the country at large.

He also called on the state government to prevail on Hadeja-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) to improve water supply to irrigation farms in the area.

Newsmen report that Bunkure local government area is one of the rice producing local government areas in Kano state.

NAN