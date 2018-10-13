Restriction of movement of 50 Nigerians: PDP, CUPP, blast Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP have called on Nigerians to reject “in its entirety” the attempt by the President Muhammadu Buhari to foist a full-blown fascism on the nation beginning with the placement of travel restrictions on 50 Nigerians.

The party said the step is clearly targeted at members of the opposition parties, perceived political enemies of the President, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional rulers, who are perceived to be aversed to President Buhari’s re-election bid.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, described the development as “a direct clampdown on our democratic order and an overthrow of rights of our citizenry as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The statement read: “We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians on the claims of resisting travel restrictions.

“The whole world can now see how fascism is fast taking over our democracy and judicial system and how the Buhari administration, by fiat, has directly ordered that citizens be secretly trailed, their movements and financial transactions restricted by government agencies, without recourse to due process of the law.

“While the PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency has gone into panic mode since the popular emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate and the spontaneous jubilation his emergence has evoked across the country, the party maintains that the resort to total clamp down on the opposition and our supporters will be totally unacceptable.

“What this means is that all Nigerians, particularly, opposition members, members of the business community and religious leaders, have become endangered and stand the risk of state violence under the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

“The PDP alerts the international community to hold the Presidency responsible should any harm befall any opposition leader, key members of the business community and religious leaders across the country as we march towards the 2019 general elections.”

Similarly, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has warned against what it termed the gradual sliding of the country into tyranny, following the placement of some Nigerians on travel restriction by the Presidency.

The coalition in a statement by its first spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere said:

“The Secretariat of the CUPP has reviewed the statement of the Presidency on the full implementation of obnoxious Executive Order 6, presently been challenged at the Appeal Court and confirms that the implementation is the final unveiling of forewarned tyranny.

“It is unfortunate that the President could not wait for the final determination of the legal processes in the Court of Appeal before baring his fangs and listing 50 Nigerians with numerous opposition leaders, for travel restriction and seizing of their properties worth over N50m and above.

“The court of Appeal, we hope, will deal a decisive blow on this dictatorial Order and consign it to the dustbin of history where it rightfully belongs.

“The action of the President is nothing but a another futile attempt by the Presidency to muscle the opposition and deny them of the required funds for the election but this is coming too late in time as Nigerian electorate are already fully mobilized and ready to punish bad governance with their votes.

“President Buhari cannot survive the electoral anger of Nigerians and his desperation will only cause him to sink deeper into the abyss of opprobrium and hasten his final disgrace from office within the ambit of the law.”