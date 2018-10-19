Release, re-invite Fayose when ready to charge him, Group tells EFCC

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to release and then re-invite the immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose for questioning when it has found all the pieces of evidence it needs against the governor.

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, called on the anti-graft agency to “extend the same treatment that was given to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal to Former Governor Ayodele Fayose.”

The group enjoined the EFCC to prosecute Fayose if found wanting “and not persecute him because of his political leaning or affiliation.”

According to the group, “We are amazed that the former Secretary to the government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal Who was accused of misappropriation of public funds was summarily invited to the Commission’s office and subsequently released without charging him to court or even spending a night in detention.”

“It is therefore baffling that the former governor who voluntarily submitted himself to the commission for investigation spent the night in an EFCC cell and is being detained arbitrarily while the Former SGF is walking free. We condemn in its entirety, this sort of selective justice”.

“You would recall that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir David Lawal was suspended and subsequently fired for allegedly violating the law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).”

The group further stated that “these politically driven trials of dissents and perceived political enemies of President Buhari’s administration are ludicrous and must stop forthwith.

“Finally, we are also amazed that the EFCC that had shown great appetite to feast on Fayose are suddenly claiming not to have enough evidence to approach the court until he Fayose implicates himself. We call on the Anti-graft agency to their already established trend of selective justice. The commission should, therefore, release Fayose just like they did with Babachir Lawal since it appears they are not yet ready to charge him to court. They should have waited to conclude their investigation before inviting him to explain and defend himself. “