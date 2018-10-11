Redefine yourselves, NGO tells female children

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Society for Human Advancement and Creativity Organisation (SHACO), on Thursday urged every girl- child to redefine themselves against all odds in their society.

Mr Mark Akande, the Coordinator of the NGO gave the advice when its members visited the Royal Spry College, Toga Zanmu, and Josad’s Heritage Int’l Schools in Povita, Badagry.

The visit was to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl-child in Lagos.

According to the coordinator, today’s girls are changing the status quo ante, they are redefining the girlhood and they are doing it against all odds.

“Across the world, girls are facing adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.

“Still, they persist; they persevere and they are succeeding. They are trying to tell the world that just like boys, girls can become lawyers, doctors and engineers.

“I am telling you today that a girl can do anything she wants if she puts her mind to it,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Royal Spry College, Prince Wale Adesina, said it was no longer news that girls were been celebrated in our society.

Adesina said that the education of the girl-child no longer ends in the kitchen.

He added that girls had begun to rise to the tops as countries were now producing female presidents, doctors, lawyers, judges and engineers.

He said that in recent times, people preferred giving birth to female children than to male children.

He said this was because female children would take care of their parents better at old age than the male children.

“Gone are those days they say what a man can do woman cannot do, but now a female child can do far better.

“Believe in yourself and remember the child of whom you are,” he said.

Miss Peace Rahman, an Industrial Training student with SHACO, advised female students in the schools to focus on their studies.

According to her, gender should not be a factor in whether a person could be a great leader or not.

Miss Amoda Oluwabukola, an SS2 student, thanked the NGO for coming to lecture them on future challenges.

Amoda said that visit had impacted more on them.

The Principal, Josad’s Heritage Int’l School, Mr Odion Uwoghiren, thanked the organisation for coming to celebrate the day with the girls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Day of the Girl-Child is celebrated annually on Oct. 11.

It aimed at creating awareness on issues facing girls internationally, particularly, in education, nutrition, child marriage, legal and medical rights