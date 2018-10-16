Recruitment into civil service not political —A-Ibom govt

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the on-going recruitment into the state civil service was politically motivated.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, explained that the exercise had nothing to do with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s re-election bid, adding that it was meant to fill existing vacancies in the civil service.

He said: ‘’Governor Emmanuel is not playing politics with development. Everything he is doing has been carefully planned and his 5-point agenda are interwoven.

‘’We didn’t deliberately start to create jobs in the civil service. We started by creating an alternative source of employment through industrialisation, tourism and agriculture, among others to stimulate the economy with a large value chain.

‘’Having done that, it is only natural to fill the gap created by civil servants, who retired. This government has carefully mapped out its plans. We are creating employment and it is only natural that we should fill those vacancies”.

Udoh affirmed that the exercise would follow due process as the government would pick the required numbers based on the existing positions.

He maintained that the government would never toy with the welfare of its workers.

The Commissioner insisted that pensioners, who were yet to collect their entitlements were those who were still battling with clearance from the authorities.