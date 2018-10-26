Reality star Jon Ogah, others thrill FCT revelers at music festival

Alternative singer and ex-BBNaija (S2) housemate, Jon Ogah thrilled residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the Agogo Music Festival.

Ogah was the winner of the first season of Glo Naija sings and was a ‘fake’ housemate in the 2018 Big Brother Naija season 2.

Newsmen report that the festival guests were also treated to serenading performances from some Abuja-based alternative singers and poets ON Thursday night.

Led by Ogah, the Agogo Music Festival is a monthly event centred on appreciating the beauty of alternative music and poetry, especially in the Abuja music space.

Speaking on the Festival’s importance to the growth of the Abuja entertainment industry, Ogah said the entire idea was to bring the deserved attention to home grown musicians.

He said; “There is need to put the focus on the Abuja music space, especially with alternative and soul music. So far, the reception has been amazing and we know it will get better over time.”

NAN reports that alongside Ogah, singers Tokoni Bozegha a.k.a Murphy Tee, Ire Toluhi, Attih Soul, Terry Matilda, Monlee Mane performed at the festival.

They were also joined by poets John Peter a.k.a JayPee, Uche Michael and Ore Fakorede.

The performers expressed their gratitude at the platform provided to showcase their talents to the Abuja audience and hoped it would lead to conversations around expanding the FCT entertainment space.

One of the singers, Murphy Tee told NAN that the festival gave a rare voice to singers and poets whose genres of entertainment were loosely regarded in Nigeria.

“Agogo Music Festival is leading the frontier for alternative, soul artists and poets to have a voice in Abuja and Nigeria.

“I am grateful for the platform not just for a chance to perform but also for leading the narrative change on quality music,” he said.

Meanwhile, some guests at the festival praised the artists selection and expressed their satisfaction at having a music show that was peaceful and left room for reflection.

A lawyer, Joy Bandele said; “Alternative music and poetry is beautiful. Kudos to Jon Ogah for this initiative and I hope it stands the test of time.

“The music and poems really leave you happy but very reflective.”

NAN