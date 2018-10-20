Real Madrid vs Levante: Madrid set club record for goalless run

Real Madrid vs Levante: Real Madrid set the unwanted record of the longest goal drought in the club’s history on Saturday by surpassing 464 minutes without scoring, against Levante.



Madrid’s previous longest drought was in 1985 when the Spanish league giants went 464 minutes without scoring.

Madrid kicked off at the Santiago Bernabeu, having gone 409 minutes without finding the net and as they still trailed Levante 2-0 in the 56th minute, their fruitless streak had extended to more than seven hours, at 465 minutes.

The last Madrid goal came against Espanyol on September 22, scored by Marco Asensio, before Julen Lopetegui’s struggling side drew blanks against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Alaves.



Lopetegui took charge in the summer after being sacked by Spain on the eve of the World Cup but pressure on the 52-year-old is mounting.

After Levante, who scored twice through Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti’s penalty, Madrid play Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday and then Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.