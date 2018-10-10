Real estate firm holds home, property fest

From December 8 to 9, PropertyPro.ng, an online real estate company, will hold the third edition of its home and property festival, which the firm described as the largest real estate show in Africa, at Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The firm’s Head of Media and Exhibition, Collins Oforgu, who chaired a briefing on the forthcoming event, told newsmen that it will be structured to deliver three major highlights.

The first is VIP lounges, to cater for relaxation and VIP experiences; the second, guru sessions, which are classes and presentations divided into segments such as culinary, how to make money in real estate, D-I-Y furniture making and how to grow your business; and the third online expo, an opportunity for exhibitors and sponsors to showcase their top five best product deals and for attendees to, in turn, grab deals.

Also speaking, Sulaiman Balogun, the Chief Business Officer and Fikayo Ogundipe, the Chief Executive Officer of PropertyPro.ng, the company behind the African Real Estate Conference and Awards, AFRECA, noted that registration for the event begins November 1 on their site.

According to them, “the Lagos Home and Property Festival is the B2B and B2C (business-to-business and business to customers) platform for real estate developers, manufacturers and distributors of home furniture, home fittings, building materials and home appliances to meet with over 5,000 home buyers, real estate investors, high net-worth individuals, real estate agents and individuals in need of new options for lands, homes, home fittings, building materials, home electronics and gadgets.”