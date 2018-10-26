Ras Kimono’s wife laid to rest amidst tears

The body of Efemena Okedi, wife of late Reggae star, Ras Kimono, was on Friday laid to rest at Atan cemetery, Yaba, Lagos.

Okedi was Kimono’s manager and a member of his band when they were alive.

She passed away on June 10, at a Lagos hospital shortly after the death of her husband.

The late Efe was buried at exactly 10.45 a.m. in a solemn mood amid tears from friends and family.

Khashoggi criticizes Saudi prince in newly released interview

The officiating minister at the internment, Pastor Emmanuel Ajomafuwe, described the deceased as an epitome of love and asked people to give praise to God for a life well spent.

He encouraged the family to make good decisions as a result of the death of their beloved.

“Death is inevitable. It is the most grievous enemy of humans that can’t be killed. Our sister and mother has gone to rest with Christ Jesus,” he said.

Labourer goes berserk, hacks sergeant, 75-yr-old farmer to death in Ondo

He admonished everyone to turn away from evil and sow a seed of love always because no one knew when death would come.

“God wants us to live a life worthy of emulation like Okedi did,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), were present to pay their last respect to Okedi.

Speaking with NAN, one of them, Sir Boj described the deceased as a very loving and selfless woman.

“It was very painful when I heard the news of her death. She was a very good friend and mother full of love and compassion,” he said.

Similarly, Sunny Igwe, a keyboard player in late Ras kimono’s band, described her as a good mother and manager.

“Her death is still a shock to me. She was caring and she guided me through many things.

‘It wasn’t on the cards he’d leave his wife’ — Mistress

“She was patient enough for me to learn most of the things I know in music today.

“Easy going and humble, and I don’t think there will be any other like her again. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Newsmen report that her husband, Ras Kimono died after a brief illness and was laid to rest on Aug. 28, in Asaba.

Okedi was the third and closest wife of Ras Kimono.

NAN