Raping of minors, abuse of helpless Nigerian children must stop-NAPTIP DG

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says unpleasant raping of minors and abuse of helpless Nigerian children in the country must stop.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli stated this in a news conference on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the rape of a 13 year old girl in Benue.

Elizabeth Ogbaje, a student of the Federal Government College, who was allegedly raped by one Andrew Ogbuja, a Lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo and his son, Victor Ogbuja.

The Victim after being severely abused by the suspects was afflicted with Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF) and other health complications, died at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi last Sunday.

Okah-Donli disclosed that her agency was working vigorously to ensure Justice was done and perpetrators must be prosecuted accordingly.

She explained that the lecturer and his son were allegedly consistently and ruthlessly sexually molested the little Elizabeth.

“On behalf of the management and staff of NAPTIP, I wish to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of late Elizabeth for the great loss.

“My heart is heavy because another pride of the nation has been silenced and I am sad because another mother of the nation has been killed, in the name of Elizabeth Ogbaje.

“I am appealing to stakeholders to join hands with NAPTIP in its renewed sensitisation and awareness to end sexual violence and rape in the country,” she said.

Okah-Donli enjoined Governors’ Forum, an umbrella body of all Governors in the country to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) to address rising cases of sexual violence in various states of the federation.

She said that it was disturbing to note that incidences of rape and sexual violence against minors and other vulnerable segments of the society was on the increase.

According to her, effort must be made to address the ugly situation and necessary legal framework must be put in place.

The NAPTIP boss urged children passing through similar situations to speak out and report to appropriate agency for prompt response.

“Children who are victims of sexual violence and rape should defy any threat and open up, and I assure them that succor will surely come their way.

“We must all break the culture of silence and free our children from the constant threat of sexual violence”.

NAN