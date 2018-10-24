Rape trial: Nigerian pastor’s counsel’s tactics spark outrage in South Africa

The trial of flamboyant Nigerian pastor and televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, arraigned for rape and human trafficking in the South African city of Port Elizabeth, has led to public outrage in the country.

Women of Fortitude: South Africa National Women’s Day Celebration

According to BBC, anger in South Africa reached a crescendo following Mr. Omotoso’s lawyer’s aggressive questioning of the pastor’s accuser, Cheryl Zondi, in the televised trial.

Omotosho and two female members of his church are facing a 97-count charge of rape and human trafficking. They denied the allegations.

Alleged N119.8m bribe : ICPC docks ex-DG SMEDAN, Masari

An angry crowd gathered in front of the Jesus Dominion International, Omotoso’s church, forcing it to close its door over the weekend. His lawyer, Peter Daubermann, was also followed and criticised outside the courthouse by a crowd, which was angry by his line of cross-examination of the accuser.

Ms Zondi, a 22-year-old student, specifically accused Omotoso, 60, of raping her from when she was 14.

According to reports, Zondi, the first prosecution witness, was composed as she recounted her ordeal under the pastor. She narrated how Omotoso quoted psalms and threatened her with “God’s anger” if she refused to comply with his sexual demands. She said he raped her a year after she became a member of the church.

Cross-examination

While cross-examining Zondi, Daubermann accused her of lying, calling her a “good actress.”

He said: “I put it to you that you are lying about what happened to you. You were prepared to let him rape you?

“You basically consented?” he asked, referring to later alleged sexual incidents when Zondi was an adult.

“How many centimetres? Do you know?” he asked Ms Zondi, after she had described how the pastor had allegedly partially penetrated her at the age of 14.

“How would she know that?” Judge Mandela Makaula interrupted, visibly angry.

“She could have felt it,” suggested Daubermann.

“And measured it at the same time? No. I will not allow that question,” declared the judge, who went on to thank Ms Zondi for her testimony and wish her good luck in the university exams she had interrupted to attend the trial.

“This is not about you. This is about justice,” he told her.

…sparks outrage

His line of questioning seems to have triggered a section of the South African populace who said he crossed a line. Among them was Ndileka Mandela, the granddaughter of the late father of the country, Nelson Mandela, who alleged she was also raped by a former boyfriend in 2017.

Ms Mandela said Ms Zondi’s case was similar to the #MeToo movement, adding that her treatment in the witness box underscores the reason why many rape victims in the country choose to remain silent.

“I really feel pain for this young woman and I am so proud to see how courageous she’s been on the witness stand,” Ms Mandela told South Africa’s Sunday Times.

“Cheryl has set a precedent and we can only pray other victims will be encouraged by this. We salute her,” a spokesman for the National Prosecuting Authority told reporters.

South Africa is grappling with a rape epidemic with at least 100 women reporting being raped to the Police daily.

Meanwhile, Mr. Omotoso’s defence team has accused the judge of bias, asking him to recuse himself from the trial, a demand which the judge turned down.

“You aligned yourself with her cause. You have already accepted her version,” Daubermann told the judge. He also condemned the media coverage of the trial.

“I have been vilified in the media for my cross-examination and accused of adopting questionable methods. That is blatantly false. I have to test the veracity of the evidence. I can’t allow sensibilities to get in the way of my duty,” he added.