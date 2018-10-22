Rangers v Pillars: Greatest honour to Keshi —Aigbogun

PAUL Aigbogun has described Wednesday’s Aiteo Cup final between Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars as the best and perhaps toughest final in recent times.

Aigbogun who is Flying Eagles coach told Sporting Vanguard that 2018 Aiteo Cup final will be unique in many respects.

“First, it will be an interesting and exciting final”, Aigbogun, a former Enyimba and Warri Wolves manager began in a most frank manner.

“Rangers have lots of experienced players. They have huge motivation because for over 33years they have not won the cup despite playing in the finals in 2004 and 2007.

“The same applies to Kano Pillars who have not won the cup in recent times.

Police arrest NDLEA personnel for allegedly killing man in a raid

“Both teams have a lot to play for, pride, trophy and the continental ticket.

“It will be very tough. Besides, the match is taking place at a stadium named after one of Nigeria’s legends, Stephen Keshi.

“It (the final match) is also holding in his own state, so a lot is at stake between two traditional teams, highly supported by their state governments and who command lots of followers.