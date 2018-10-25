Rangers deserve Aiteo Cup after gallant fight back— Ogunbote

Enugu Rangers coach, Gbenga Ogunbote said his side deserve to win the Nigeria Football Federation Aiteo Cup after they came back from the dead to level up at 3-3 against Kano Pillars in the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

Pillars were coasting home to victory, but Rangers with 15 minutes left to play dug in, leveled up and won the penalty shoot-out.

“We stepped it up then and I think it would have been unfair on the lads to lose on penalties.

“It’s a nice trait to have. I think we did enough to win the game in second half.

“We’ve got a bit of class and he can do that week in and week out.

Ogunbote said his keeper Nana Bonsu deserved some praise.

“It was a great game for the neutral. We thought we did enough with that late goal. It was a great strike from Ajani.”

Meanwhile Kano Pillars have given its players a two-week break. According to the club’s media officer, Idris Malikawa, the players are expected to resume training on November 9 for preparations ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

Malikawa said “ Only Players who were contacted on phone by the management should return to the club at the end of the break period”