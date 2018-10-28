PSP operators, stakeholders seek scrapping of Visionscape

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE committee reviewing the environmental management policy that brought in Visionscape Sanitation Solution Limited has submitted its report for onward implementation.

Recall that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode inaugurated the committee with the mandate centred on removing heaps of waste currently dotting the State landscape and develop effective mechanism for waste disposal within Lagos.



Vanguard gathered that the committee, headed by Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, submitted its report to Governor Ambode before close of work last week.

Sources said that during the committee’s interaction with stakeholders, including Private Support partnership, PSP operators, they demanded that the state government should terminate Visionscape contract, even after understanding that the waste management firm recorded success in South Africa, Portugal and other countries.

