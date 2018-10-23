PSG captain Silva to miss Champions League clash with Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has confirmed that he will miss his team’s Champions League home clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately I will not be on the field. These are things that happen in our profession. But I have confidence in my team,” Silva wrote on his Instagram account.

The 34-year-old Brazilian centre-back had already missed PSG’s 5-0 win over Amiens in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a reported achilles problem.

Coach Thomas Tuchel admitted at a press conference earlier that Silva did not train on Tuesday morning and that it would be “very difficult” for his captain to feature.

Tuchel was nevertheless confident that Italian playmaker Marco Verratti would be able to play in the game after coming off at half-time at the weekend with a slight muscle problem.

Napoli sit on top of Champions League Group C with four points after beating Liverpool 1-0 in their last outing.

PSG and Liverpool each sit a point behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side after two matches. Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on Wednesday.