Project Akwa Ibom in good light, youths urge lawmakers

By Onozure Dania

Akwa Ibom Youth League, AYL, has charged legislators from Akwa Ibom State in Abuja to project the best image of the state in accordance with the inclinations of the Udom Emmanuel administration.

The group spoke in reaction to Tuesday’s shouting match in the Senate during a motion presented by Senator Albert Akpan on the alleged plot by some politicians to foist mayhem on the state in the days leading to the 2019 general election.

The group, in a statement yesterday, expressed concern over what it described as the move by some senators to suppress the motion to bring to the centre stage the efforts by some political actors to disrupt the atmosphere of peace that the Udom Emmanuel administration has ushered in.

“For three years, Governor Emmanuel projected a template of peace that has made Akwa Ibom one of the top destinations for Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs as seen by the increasing number of industries in the state.

“This was notably absent in the past when insecurity drove investors away from the state. In fact, as one of the leading APC chieftains, Senator John Udoedehe said recently, the peaceful atmosphere in the state is far better than what was obtainable three years ago,” the youths said.