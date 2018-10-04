Primaries: Nasarawa Deputy Speaker wins APC senatorial

Akwanga(Nasarawa State) – Mr Godiya Akwashiki, the Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate for the Nasarawa North senatorial district.

Yetunde Adeniji, the APC Returning Officer for the senatorial election, announced the result in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

Adeniji said that Akwashiki got 906 votes to defeat his only rival, Mrs Mary Enwongulu, the immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, who got 125 votes.

He said that seven votes were invalid.

The Returning Officer commended the aspirants and delegates for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Speaking with newsmen, Akwashiki, who is also an APC governorship aspirant before he left the contest promised to carry everybody along in discharging his legislative duties, if elected.

Akwashiki thanked the delegates and leaders of the party for voting him as the APC candidate for the senatorial district and urged them to work hard for the victory of the party at all levels comes 2019.

He also assured the people of his senatorial district that they would enjoy more dividends of democracy, if given the mandate.

The deputy speaker lauded the peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the primary election conducted for the Anambra South Senatorial zone.

Ukachukwu, a businessman, polled 211 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bianca, the widow of late Odumegwu Ojukwu. She who scored 177 votes at the Township Stadium, Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer, Mr Nnamdi Ikeli, who announced the results said a total of 393 votes were cast.

He said Mr Ikenna Amechi scored two votes, Mr Okey Chidozie, two votes while Dr Ansalem Eyimba got one vote.

Reacting, Ukachukwu commended Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for providing a level playing ground for all candidates.

“I believe in God and has faith in the integrity of the governor and members of the party.

“The victory is for the whole aspirants and members of the party; there is no winner or loser’

“My fellow aspirants have been wonderful for submitting themselves to the entire process which was transparent,” he said.

Ukachukwu said he was more prepared, now to work with his fellow aspirants to move the party forward and ensure victory for the party in all elections.

He said his campaign would be carried out from door-to door to woo voters in the constituency.

The election in Anambra was earlier suspended, following the disruption of the exercise by suspected thugs who invaded the venue with dangerous weapons.

They scared away delegates but were subsequently dispersed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, who regrouped a team of policemen to the venue.

Also, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba has been declared winner of the All Progressive Congress primaries for Cross River Central Senatorial Districts.

Announcing the results in Ikom, Ikom Local Government Area, Mr Tom Zakari, the Electoral Committee Chairman, said that Ndoma-Egba scored 50,729 votes to emerge winner.

Zakari said that his closest rival, Prof. Oka Obono, got 19,349 votes respectively.

He noted that the election was peaceful and conducted under the watch of Independent National Electoral Commission and security agents.

“As the Chairman of this committee, having compiled all the results from the six local government areas, I want to say that Ndoma-Egba got the highest votes of 50,729 and he is hereby declared winner.

“The election was very peaceful because members of the party conducted themselves properly during the voting”, he said.

Reacting to the results, Ndoma-Egba, who is the Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, thanked all APC members for their support and show of love.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Committee also announced Mr Victor Abang, the Chief of Staff to Sen. Ndoma-Egba as the winner of the APC primaries for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He said that Abang scored 9,537 votes to emerge winner against his closest rival, Mr Cletus Obun, who got 1,282 votes.

Abang thanked his supporters for voting massively for him, promising that he would provide quality representation for his constituents, if voted into office in 2019. (NAN)