Primaries: Badagry APC warn party not to upturn results of primaries

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Badagry have urged the national leadership of the party to resist any pressure to upturn results of the just concluded primaries.

The APC members told newsmen in Badagry on Tuesday substituting of the winners of the primaries would make the party to lose the 2019 general elections in the area.

Nesmen report that APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Oct. 10 announced Babatunde Hunpe and Olanrewaju Yahaya as the party’s candidates to represent Badagry for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly in the 2019 elections, respectively.

Mr Shakiru Aboki, an APC chieftain in Badagry West LCDA, urged the leadership of the party to uphold the verdict of the electorate from the primaries.

“We have gone into the poll and elected who will represent the party in the general election. “We are grateful to the leadership of the party for respecting the wishes of party members in Badagry.

“But recently, we heard rumour that some of the members who lost during the party are trying to bribe the leadership of the party to tamper with names of the winners.

“We urge the National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu not to allow anything of such to happen. We believe in the party leadership,” he said.

Mr Abu Mekiti, a community leader and APC leader in Ajara Topa area, said that it would be suicidal for the party to change the result of the primaries.

Mekiti said that members would lose faith in the leadership of APC, adding that it may lead to members decamping to another party.

Mr Tunde Okoya, another APC in Topo, said that members had confidence in those candidates that won the primaries.

Okoya urged the APC to shun protest by supporters of those that lost in the primary, adding that they were protesting for monetary gains.

