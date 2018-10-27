President Peace Cup: Katsina, Kwara battle for title

By Clara Nnaoma

Host state, Katsina and Kwara State will slug it out for the title in the final of the on- going 2nd edition of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria/ Katsina State Government sponsored President Mohammadu Buhari,peace Unity Cup for U-18 boys.

The final which will be decided today at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Kastina is expected to attract a lot of personalities, including the Governor of Katsina State, Rt Hon. Aminu Bello Masari who will declare the competition closed.

Also expected to grace the grand finale are the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, the Chief host and Katsina state Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Habu Dankum among other top government officials.

To get to the final, Katsina state defeated Kebbi State 2-0 in the first semi- final match while Kwara defeated Kaduna on penalties (6-5)after their game ended 2-2 at regulation time in the second semi- final clash.

Meanwhile YSFON President Alhaji Yusuf Gawuna ,who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State, has commended the Katsina State government for bankrolling the tournament even as he expressed satisfaction with the standard of play.