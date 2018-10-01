President Buhari mourns late Sen. Dafinone, Chief Sunny Okogwu

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condoled with the families of a Second Republic legislator, late Sen. David Dafinone and a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ojise of Asaba, late Chief Sunny Okogwu, on their death.

Buhari, also commiserated with the government and people of Delta, as well as business associates and friends of the deceased.

According to him, the late senator, who represented Bendel South in the defunct Bendel State, was a renowned chartered accountant, who lived a life of service to God and the nation.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the president commended the late senator’s disposition to serve the Federal Government whenever he was called upon, while always promoting democratic values and culture among his people.

Also, Buhari joined the business community in mourning the passing of Okogwu, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Okogwu, the Ojise of Asaba.

He condoled with the family and friends of Ojise of Asaba, whose love and care for the poor and downtrodden remained historical, especially in Kaduna, where he spent most of his life.

The president recommended to other Nigerians, the “detribalised and cosmopolitan outlook of Okogwu”, who developed strong and meaningful relationships outside his roots, and graciously invested in the transformation of many lives.

Buhari said he believed Okogwu’s business acumen also reflected in his large-heartedness as he contributed generously to the development of communities across the country.

He urged his family to carry on with the legacies of the iconic businessman.

The president prayed that Okogwu and Dafinone would find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord. (NAN)